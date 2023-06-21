Provocateur’s 'shameful begging visit': North Korean expert slams Blinken’s trip to China

SEOUL, June 21. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s mission to China represented the "disgraceful begging trip" of a provocateur who acknowledges that the policy of pressuring China has failed, Jong Yong Hak, a North Korean international affairs analyst, said in an article published by the Korean Central News Agency on Wednesday.

According to the expert, the administration of US President Joe Biden since his inauguration has sought to "control, oppose and isolate China." Washington "deliberately escalated the regional tensions," while "strengthening the anti-China complexes, including QUAD and AUKUS." Washington, according to the expert, also wanted to create a new military bloc consisting of Japan and South Korea. The US has been talking too much about the "threat from China," undermining Beijing’s interests, the expert added.

"The US made the bilateral relations complicated and created problems. It is the height of the [type of] double-dealing and impudence peculiar to the US to provoke first and then talk about the so-called ‘responsible control over divergence of opinion,’" Jong Yong Hak pointed out. "In a word, the US state secretary's recent junket can never be judged otherwise than a disgraceful begging trip of the provoker admitting the failure of the policy of putting pressure on China."

He pointed out that the Biden administration has understood that attempts to put pressure on China can boomerang on the US economy and may lead to a major conflict. The expert believes that this is the reason why the US secretary of state was sent to China to "beg for the relaxation of relations."

Jong Yong Hak added that there would be no grounds to fear degradation of US-China relations if the US ceased infringing upon China’s vital interests. "It is quite natural that China urged the US to stop clamoring about the ‘theory of threat from China,’ cancel illegal and unilateral sanctions on China, abandon suppression of China's sci-tech development and not to interfere in the internal affairs of China at will," the expert said.

If the US continues on the path of hegemony and confrontation, it will not be able to escape "the fate of the loser," Jong Yong Hak concluded.