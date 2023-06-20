Syria thinks Russia’s actions in Ukraine are absolutely necessary — ambassador

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Syria thinks that Russia’s actions in Ukraine are absolutely necessary and condemns the West’s aggressive role in the Ukrainian conflict, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Bashar Jaafari said on Tuesday.

"Syria entirely supports Russia in its special military operation in Ukraine," he said at a meeting of the Valdai discussion club. He stressed that his country "condemns the West’s aggressive role in this conflict s it is geared to continue this war."

"Russia’s actions in Ukraine are absolutely necessary and absolutely legitimate. President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin is absolutely right when he comes out with such statements," he stressed.

Syrian President Bashar Assad paid an official visit to Russia in mid-March. While in Moscow, he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.