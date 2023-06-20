Russian oil supplies to help ease Pakistan’s difficult economic situation, envoy says

BEIJING, June 20. /TASS/. Russian oil supplies will help ease Pakistan’s difficult economic situation, Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque told the Global Times newspaper.

"The first ever shipment of Russian oil recently arrived in Pakistan after undergoing a prudent process of procurement. This transaction is aimed to bring benefits to the people of Pakistan amid rising fuel prices all over the world, as well as Pakistan’s difficult economic situation, energy shortages, and dependence on expensive imported petroleum," Haque said, as cited by the paper.

"This is the first ever [consignment of] Russian oil cargo to Pakistan and the beginning of a new relationship between Pakistan and the Russian Federation. I commend all those who remained part of this national endeavor and contributed to translating the promise of a Russian oil import into reality," the envoy added.

Pakistani Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said earlier that Islamabad planned to continue importing Russian oil. Pakistan is expected to escape Western sanctions as payments are conducted in yuans.