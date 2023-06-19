At least 5,000 people killed since clashes began in Sudan's West Darfur — TV

CAIRO, June 19. /TASS/. About 5,000 people have been killed in fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (special forces), as well as in armed tribal clashes in the West Darfur State, the Al Hadath TV channel reported on Monday, citing local sources in the state.

According to the Dar Masalit Sultanate, an organization representing the Masalit people of the state, "since the beginning of the armed clashes in [West Darfur's administrative center] Geneina and its suburbs, 5,000 people have been killed and about 8,000 injured."