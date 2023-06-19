Cuban president to embark on tour of European capitals this week

HAVANA, June 19. /TASS/. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel will visit several European countries from June 20 to 24, according to a statement posted on the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website.

"The President of Cuba will participate as Chairman of the ‘Group of 77 plus China’ in the summit on a new global financial pact, which is to be held in Paris. In addition, he will travel to Italy and pay a visit to the Vatican City State. An official program is also planned in the Republic of Serbia," the statement says.

The Cuban delegation will include Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.

Cuba is chairing the "Group of 77 plus China" this year for the first time since the association's inception. The group was established in 1964 by decision of a ministerial meeting among developing countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America. Initially, the organization counted 77 member countries. Today, it is the largest intergovernmental organization of developing countries operating within the UN framework. The "Group of 77 plus China" brings together 134 countries with a total population of over six billion people.