South African president says results of peace mission's trip to Moscow, Kiev ‘encouraging’

PRETORIA, June 19. /TASS/. The results of the African peace mission's trip to Russia and Ukraine are encouraging, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

"One of the key achievements of the peace mission was the positive reception we received from both sides, which we found encouraging and which provides cause for optimism that the proposals will be given consideration," he said in a weekly address to the people of South Africa, "We presented a ten-point proposal that we as African leaders believe can contribute to various efforts that have been made by various parties to bring the conflict to an end."

The South African president pointed out that the proposal, formulated within the African peace initiative, included calls for a de-escalation of hostilities and the immediate start of negotiations, the release of prisoners of war and the return of children, increased humanitarian assistance, and the prioritization of reconstruction efforts.

"We affirmed that the sovereignty of countries should be respected in line with the principles of the United Nations Charter," Ramaphosa said, "We highlighted the urgent need that the security of both nations should be guaranteed.".