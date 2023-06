MINSK, June 18. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu has arrived inn Belarus on an official visit, the Belarusian foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergey Aleinik will discuss with his counterpart the entire spectrum of Belarusian-Kazakh regions: political, trade-and-economic cooperation, industrial cooperation, support in the international arena," it said.