Iran, Uzbekistan to look at establishing free economic zones — agency

DUBAI, June 18. /TASS/. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visit to Iran has yielded ten cooperation documents, including on the possible establishment of free economic zones, the IRNA news agency reported on Sunday.

According to the agency, the signing ceremony was held in the presence of the two countries’ presidents, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi. In particular, the sides inked an agreement on preferential trade, shipping and transit of cargoes, an agreement on cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector, and agreed to look at the possible establishment of joint free economic zones. Apart from that, Tehran and Tashkent signed cooperation programs in such sectors as standards and insurance, agriculture and technologies.

Mirziyoyev arrived in Tehran on Sunday at Raisi’s invitation. According to IRNA, it was the first visit to Iran by the Uzbek president in more than 20 years. Raisi visited Uzbekistan in September 2022.