African peace mission presents Zelensky with some peace plan points

PRETORIA, June 17. /TASS/. The African peace mission presented a number of proposals on settlement of the Ukrainian crisis during the talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev, South African Presidential Administration announced Friday.

According to the statement, published on the South African Presidency website, the leaders of the African mission presented to the Ukrainian side some elements that would make it possible for the fighting sides to embark on the path of peace. No details of the peace plan have been disclosed. The mission is expected to reveal a number of points after the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg on June 17.

During the press conference after the talks with Zelensky, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the African states seek prompt end to the Ukrainian conflict, adding that the involved sides must begin working to achieve de-escalation as soon as possible.

The South African Foreign Ministry told TASS that the final framework document of the mission is not ready yet and will be published after the mission’s visit to both Russian and Ukraine.