Zelensky tells African delegation he is against freezing conflict

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. At a meeting with a visiting delegation of African leaders, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky spoke out against freezing the Ukrainian conflict and reiterated his demand that Russian troops withdraw from territories Ukraine considers to be its own.

"We spoke today with a delegation of heads of state and high representatives from African countries about ways of establishing real and fair peace," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday. "Obviously, <…> their (Russian troops - TASS) complete withdrawal from Ukraine’s territory is what can stop this war. Neither Ukraine nor the world need any frozen conflicts or simmering wars."

The delegation included President of the Comoros Azali Assoumani, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, President of Senegal Macky Sall, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, special envoy for the president of the Republic of the Congo Florent Nsiba, and special envoy for the president of Uganda Ruhakana Rugunda.

After the meeting with Zelensky, the African delegation is expected to head to St. Petersburg where it will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 17.