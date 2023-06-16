Algeria ready to facilitate conflict settlement in Ukraine — president

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Friday signaled his country’s readiness to facilitate a settlement of the conflict around Ukraine.

"Our only goal is to live in a world where progress is being made, real integration is taking place. Many lose from war since it brings destruction. And so I would wish all mankind peace, prosperity and security," he stressed, speaking at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"And I would also like to say that we are ready to contribute our mediation efforts to resolve the conflict around Ukraine," Tebboune said.