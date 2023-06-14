Vehicles with Serbian license plates barred entry to Kosovo — authorities

BELGRADE, June 14. /TASS/. The authorities of unrecognized Kosovo have decided to ban vehicles with Serbian license plates from entering the region, Spokesman for the unrecognized republic’s government Perparim Kryeziu said on Wednesday.

"The agencies decided to tighten border control for security reasons. As an emergency step, it was decided to bar entry to Kosovo for vehicles with Serbian license plates while the security authorities keep analyzing the situation," he said, as quoted by the Kosovo Online news portal.

On Tuesday, Serbian media reported that Serbian law enforcement officers had apprehended three armed Kosovan special forces soldiers in a central region. Having being informed about the incident, President Aleksandar Vucic, who was at a reception in the Russian embassy to mark Russia Day, thanked the Russian side for organizing the event and for the invitation, and then urgently left the Russian diplomatic mission. It was reported that the three detainees were armed with handguns and automatic rifles, and also had surveillance equipment, radios, maps and navigation devices on them.