Chinese general says US ‘treated Ukraine like cannon fodder’ against Russia

HONG KONG, June 14. /TASS/. He Lei, a lieutenant general of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, said the US treated Ukraine as cannon fodder against Russia, the South China Morning Post, a Hong Kong-based newspaper, reported on Wednesday.

"The US treated Ukraine like cannon fodder in its struggle against Russia, so it would have one less competitor and strategic rival if Moscow loses the war," he said.

He Lei said Washington’s current actions would prolong the conflict.

"I want to ask if the US really wants peace? If you actually want to be the ‘black hand’ behind the scene, or are you serious about becoming the friend who brings peace?" he said.

He Lei said the Ukrainian crisis came unexpected for Beijing.

"China is very anxious and regretful because so far we have not seen the dawn of peace," he said.

The senior officer denied media reports that Beijing wanted to persuade Ukraine to give up territory to Moscow as price of peace.

The US on Tuesday announced another package of weapons and military equipment for Ukraine worth $325 million.