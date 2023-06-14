Settlement of Ukrainian crisis possible based on agreement between Russia, US — Szijjarto

ISTANBUL, June 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian crisis cannot be resolved in the nearest future, it can only be resolved once an agreement between Russia and the US is achieved, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told the Anadolu news agency.

"Ukraine will not be able to counter Russia without the military aid, provided by the US. A sustainable peace will depend on an agreement between Washington and Moscow," Szijjarto said.

According to the Foreign Minister, "all events in the region indicate that the war does not move towards an end. The training of Ukrainian forces in European countries and the ‘deep US presence in the war’ suggest that it will not end in the nearest future," the Hungarian minister believes.