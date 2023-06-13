Trump leaves Miami courthouse after pleading not guilty

MIAMI /Florida /, June 14. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump has left a court in Miami, Florida, where he was charged with multiple counts related to mishandling of classified documents on Tuesday, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

Trump’s convoy left the court’s underground parking at 3:54 p.m. local time (10:54 p.m. Moscow time). As the car was leaving, the former president waved his hand to supporters, who gathered outside the building. Some of them tried to approach his vehicle, but were pushed aside by Trump’s Secret Service bodyguards.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts of his indictment.

The court, in turn, did not require Trump or his aide Walt Nauta to post bail and did not restrict their movement in any way. According to New York Times, Nauta made no plea on Tuesday and requested additional time for consultations with his lawyers.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the court told TASS that Trump was not under arrest anymore.

Earlier in the day, the ex-president was formally placed under arrest for his arraignment. He was not handcuffed during the procedure. He was released from the arrest about two hours later, after he pleaded not guilty and the judge decided that there was no need to place him in custody.

According to the indictment, uploaded to the electronic database of the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida on June 9, Trump and his aide Walt Nauta were charged with 38 counts related to mishandling of classified documents. The indictment says that during last year’s search at Trump’s estate in Florida, FBI agents seized 102 documents with classification markings: 27 of them were stored in his office and 75 were in the storage. Of those documents, 17 were marked as ‘top secret.’.