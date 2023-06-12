IAEA chief says on his way to Ukraine to meet with Zelensky

VIENNA, June 12. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said on Monday that he is heading for Ukraine, where he plans to meet with President Vladimir Zelensky and visit the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

"On my way to Ukraine to meet President Zelensky," he wrote on his Twitter account.

He also noted that he will assess the situation at the Zaporozhye NPP, carry out the rotation of the IAEA experts and will "present a programme of assistance in the aftermath of the catastrophic Nova Kakhovka dam flooding."

According to Grossi, the agency will enhance its present at the ZNPP.

Earlier, Grossi presented five principles aiming at preventing a nuclear accident to the United Nations Security Council. They are: commitments not to attack from or against the plant, not to use it as storage or a base for heavy weapons that could be used to attack, not to put off-site power to ZNPP at risk, to protect structures, systems and components essential to its safe and secure operation from attacks or acts of sabotage, and not to take any steps undermining these principles.