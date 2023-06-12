African leaders may visit Ukraine and Russia to discuss peace initiative — source

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. A delegation of the presidents of seven African countries may visit Ukraine and Russia this week to discuss the peace initiative, a source told TASS on Monday.

"African leaders can make the trip this week. First to Ukraine, then to Russia," the source said.

Answering a question about the timing of the visit, the source said "they will come to Russia after the SPIEF (St. Petersburg International Economic Forum - TASS)."

On May 16, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the governments of Russia and Ukraine had agreed to host an African delegation in order to find a peaceful settlement to the conflict. Ramaposa represented six African countries, including Egypt, Zambia, the Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Uganda, and South Africa. The Comoros, the current African Union chair, has been added to this list.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is Russia's largest economic forum, which will be held from June 14 to June 17.