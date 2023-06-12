Belarus-Russia relations to expand and deepen — Lukashenko

MINSK, June 12. /TASS/. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko welcomed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Russia Day, expressing his belief that relations between Minsk and Moscow, bound together by brotherly ties, will expand and deepen, according to the Belarussian president's press service.

"I am convinced that relations between Minsk and Moscow, which are bound by centuries-old bonds of friendship and brotherhood, will continue to steadily expand and deepen through our joint efforts," he said.

"Today, the Russian Federation firmly defends national interests, creates conditions for sovereign development, and consistently strengthens its position in the international arena," Lukashenko added.