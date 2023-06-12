India hopes for cooperation with Russia as part of special partnership — top diplomat

VARANASI /India/, June 12. /TASS/. India hopes for further cooperation with Russia within the framework of the special privileged strategic partnership, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Monday, congratulating his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Russia Day.

"Warm Greetings to FM Sergey Lavrov and the Government and people of the Russian Federation on their National Day," the top Indian diplomat wrote on Twitter. "Look forward to our continued cooperation under our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," he emphasized.

On Sunday, Jaishankar arrived in the city of Varanasi in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh where a ministerial meeting on development is taking place within the framework of India’s chairmanship of the Group of 20.