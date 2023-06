BRUSSELS, June 9. /TASS/. NATO has called on Russia not to withdraw from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) and to keep complying with its obligations, the alliance said in a statement published on Friday.

"Allies urge Russia to implement its commitments and obligations, and to use the remaining time before its withdrawal to reconsider its decision," the statement reads.

The alliance’s member-states have not ratified the adapted version of the document since 2000.