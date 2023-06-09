Donald Trump blasts his indictment as ‘election interference’

NEW YORK, June 9. /TASS/. US ex-President Donald Trump called the upcoming indictment over the case of mishandling of classified documents an elections interference.

"It’s called election interference. They’re trying to destroy a reputation so they can win an election," Trump said on his Truth Social platform. The politician claimed that the indictment is connected to him leading in polls, both compared to current US President Joe Biden and other Republican candidates.

"So I just want to tell you, I’m an innocent man, I did nothing wrong, and we’ll fight this out just like we’ve been fighting for seven years," Trump claimed, adding that he was subpoenaed to the Federal Courthouse in Miami on June 13 at 15:00 local time.