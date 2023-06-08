Turkey to continue to contribute to organization of Russia-Ukraine talks

ANKARA, June 8. /TASS/. Turkey intends to continue contributing to the organization of talks between Russia and Ukraine, as follows from a statement on the results of a meeting of Turkey's National Security Council, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday. It was the first meeting with the newly-appointed government ministers taking part.

"The implications were discussed of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which increase the risks for the region. It was stated that Turkey will continue to contribute to efforts for ending the conflict, beginning peace talks and ensuring global food security," the statement reads.

Also, Turkey’s National Security Council discussed the situations in Syria and Kosovo.

"The importance of international cooperation to facilitate the voluntary, safe and decent return home of Syrians fleeing the conflict" was stressed.

Regarding the situation in Kosovo, the Council said that Ankara "will support the region to prevent the situation from escalating into a crisis.".