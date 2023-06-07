UN in contact with parties to ammonia fertilizers exports

UNITED NATIONS. June 7. /TASS/. The United Nations continues to work with the parties on ammonia fertilizer exports, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said at the briefing on Wednesday.

"We've always been clear, and I've talked about the importance of the safe resumption of ammonia exports through the [Ukrainian] Yuzhny port under the framework of the initiative and the broader importance of ammonia supplies, addressing food and security, especially in the developing world. I think any threat to this pipeline is indeed of concern, in addition to the harm, it may present for civilians and the environment in the surrounding area," he said.

"Though we've seen public statements saying that there's been very little risk following what happened to the pipeline, we're continuing to engage with the parties on the ammonia exports, regardless of what may have happened. I would just add that this is yet another reminder for the need of all parties involved in this conflict to respect international humanitarian law, especially as it relates to civilian infrastructure," Dujarric added.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier on Wednesday that the restoration of the damaged Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline will take 1 to 3 months, if the facility is accessible. "According to preliminary estimates, the repair and restoration work [on the ammonia pipeline] will take about 1 to 3 months, provided that the site is accessible," she said.

Zakharova recalled that the ammonia pipeline was one of the core pillars in the fulfillment of the package agreements signed on July 22, 2022, in Istanbul. "The facility was critical to ensuring global food security," she said, adding that each year, approximately 2 mln metric tons of raw materials for fertilizer production were pumped through it, enough to feed 5 mln people.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said earlier on Wednesday that Ukrainian saboteurs blew up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline in the Kharkov Region on the evening of June 5, with civilians hurt in the sabotage attack. "At about 9:00 p.m. Moscow time on June 5, a Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance group blew up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline near the settlement of Masyutovka in the Kharkov Region. Civilians were injured as a result of this terrorist act," the spokesman said.