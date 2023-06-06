White House official refrains from commenting F-16’s nuclear capability

WASHINGTON, June 7. /TASS/. A senior White House official refrained from commenting on the capability to carry nuclear weapons of US-made F-16 fighter jets to be delivered to the Kiev government, once again reiterating that Washington was not seeking escalation.

During a briefing on Tuesday, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House John Kirby was asked to comment on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s remarks that a modification of F-16 can carry nuclear weapons.

"The first thing I would say to Minister Lavrov is: If you’re worried about Ukrainian military capabilities, then you should take your troops and leave Ukraine," he said.

"Number two, these F-16s are going to be provided as a part of long-term defense needs for Ukraine. We’ve been very, very open and transparent about that. It’ll take some time for those jets to get there. We’re going to start with a training program for Ukrainian pilots, and that hasn’t started yet. And it really is about helping Ukraine with its self-defense needs," the White House official continued.

"And the last thing I’d say is that President Biden has been extremely consistent that — that we don’t want to see this war escalate, certainly not into the nuclear realm. And it’s not the United States who’s tossing around reckless nuclear rhetoric," he added.

When asked to specify whether he meant that F-16s cannot accommodate nuclear weapons, Kirby replied: "I’m not going to talk about the nuclear capabilities of any platform in the American arsenal. "

"The purpose of providing advanced fighter aircraft is to help Ukraine defend itself, defend its — its airspace and its territorial integrity. Period. And there’s no interest by the United States in escalating this conflict, certainly not into the nuclear realm," he said.

Lavrov’s remarks

During a visit to a Russian military base in Tajikistan on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said anything can be expected from the leaders of the US and other Western countries "which Washington has completely subjugated."

He stressed that one of the modifications of the F-16 has the capability to deliver nuclear weapons. "If they do not understand this, then they are worthless as military strategists and planners," the minister said.

"We are peaceful people. The only thing we want is to be left alone, so that no one tries to drag us into any US-led globalist organizations and mechanisms," Lavrov added.