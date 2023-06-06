UN needs mandate to probe into Kakhovka dam incident — secretary-general's office

UNITED NATIONS, June 6. /TASS/. The United Nations needs to obtain a mandate in order to conduct an inquiry into the recent explosion at the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Tuesday.

"As far as my understanding is, in order to form an inquiry <…> with designation of responsible parties, there needs to be a mandate from legislative bodies," he said.

"There will be some discussions and thoughts in the next coming days," the spokesman added. "We will see exactly what role the secretary plays in that."

Ukrainian forces shelled the Kakhovka HPP in the early morning hours on Tuesday, presumably using missiles fired from an Olkha multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). The gate valves of the plant’s dam collapsed as a result of the shelling, causing water to pour out uncontrollably.

As of now, the water level in Novaya Kakhovka has risen to above 12 meters. Fourteen settlements have been flooded and up to 80 are at risk of being inundated. People are being evacuated from neighboring settlements. However, according to local authorities, large-scale evacuations are not necessary. Farmlands along the Dnieper have been washed away. There is a risk of the drying out of the North Crimean Canal, which feeds water to Crimea.