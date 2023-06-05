No comments from Biden if Ukrainian counteroffensive to be successful

WASHINGTON, June 6. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden refrained from providing an unambiguous answer to reporters’ question whether the Ukrainian counteroffensive will be successful.

According to the White House press pool report, Biden was asked if the Ukrainian counteroffensive will be successful at the opening of his meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. In response, Biden raised a hand with crossed fingers but said nothing.

Meanwhile, US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby refrained from saying if the Ukrainian forces have already started their counteroffensive attempt. Speaking during a regular briefing for reporters, Kirby only states that the US Administration is certain that Washington shipped all necessary weapons systems to Kiev.