Erdogan’s spokesman appointed as Turkish intelligence head

ANKARA, June 6. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed his spokesman Ibrahim Kalin as the head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) of Turkey.

"Mr. President Tayyip Erdogan appointed Ibrahim Kalin as the head of the National Intelligence Organization," Erdogan’s office told reporters.

Kalin served as Erdogan’s spokesman since December 2014, actively participated in negotiations with high-ranking foreign officials on key international issues, including Ukraine, Syria, Libya. Former MIT head Hakan Fidan was appointed by Erdogan as the Foreign Minister in the new cabinet.