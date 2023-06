BRUSSELS, June 6. /TASS/. The EU blacklisted nine Russian nationals, including Deputy Minister of Justice Oleg Sviridenko and four judges, accusing them of violation of human rights in the case of publicist Vladimir Kara-Murza (deemed foreign agent in Russia), according to the European Council degree, published in the Official Journal Monday.

These people are barred from entering the EU, and their assets will be frozen.