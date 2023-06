ANKARA, June 4. /TASS/. Sweden has implemented Turkey’s demands under the trilateral memorandum and has the right to join NATO, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He also said that the next meeting of the Permanent Joint Mechanism with Sweden will be held on June 12. In his words, Turkey has time to ratify Sweden’s application before the NATO summit in Vilnius.