Chinese warship almost collided with US destroyer in Taiwan Strait — TV

TASS, June 4. A Chinese navy ship came within 150 meters of a US destroyer in the South China Sea, Canadian broadcaster Global News reported, adding that such actions by Chinese sailors nearly led to a collision.

The incident occurred during a joint US-Canada mission in the Taiwan Strait.

In response to the incident, the US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) released a statement saying that the Chinese ship's actions violated the "maritime ‘Rules of the Road’ of safe passage in international waters."

A spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Canada told Global News that the US and Canadian ships had self-reported their presence, adding that Chinese naval and air forces were legally in control of both vessels.