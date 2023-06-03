Fragments of unknown air object found near Poland’s military unit — media

TASS, June 4. Fragments of an air balloon of unknown origin have been discovered in northeastern Poland near a large military unit, Radio RMF reported.

Fragments of the air object were found early in the morning in a corn field close to the Kaliszki village in the Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship. There is a large military unit and training area a few kilometers from the site.

According to the radio station, it could be a reconnaissance balloon coming from the east. According to another version, it is a weather probe. Police and army arrived at the site. The servicemen took it away for further investigation.

It is reported that under the dome of the balloon there was a styrofoam box, an antenna and Cyrillic inscriptions.

As the Polish armed forces’ operational command told a RMF reporter, the country's radar systems did not detect any violation of Polish airspace.

This is not the first such case in Poland. In the middle of May, the Polish servicemen spent several days searching for a detected object in Polish airspace that had flown in from Belarus.