Kiev, other regions of Ukraine declare air-raid alert

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. An air-raid alert was declared in Kiev and three other regions of Ukraine overnight, according to the official citizen alert website.

Sirens sounded after 01:48 a.m. Moscow time in Kiev, as well as in the Vinnitsa, Zhitomir and Kiev regions.

Earlier, air-raid alerts were declared in most regions of Ukraine, including the regions of Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Nikolayev, Odessa, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkov, Cherkasy and Chernigov, as well as in the Ukrainian-controlled areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.