ANKARA, June 3. /TASS/. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca and Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy were able to retain their positions in Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s new government, the Turkish leader told reporters in Ankara on Saturday.

Both Koca and Ersoy have been Turkish ministers of health and tourism respectively since July 2018.

The remaining 15 ministers have been replaced in the new government, including the foreign, defense, interior and finance ministers.