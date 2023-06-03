West envies growing popularity of Russian weapons worldwide — federal service

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace’s statement about the alleged malfunctioning of Russian weapons is "another obsessive manifestation of unfair competition and envy" of the West, the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said on Saturday.

"We view British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace’s statement as another obsessive manifestation of unfair competition and envy from Western countries, which, in the wake of the growing popularity of Russian weapons around the world, have no other choice but to resort to political blackmail and ‘fake news’," the service said.

Earlier on Saturday, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace claimed at the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference that the Russia-manufactured weapons do not meet quality requirements and advised the importing countries to give them back to the seller. Wallace failed to justify his allegations, but was confident that the weapons used by NATO are among the best in the world.

In February, Director of the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation (FSVTS) Dmitry Shugaev told TASS ahead of the Aero India international air show that the use of Russian weapons and military hardware in the special military operation in Ukraine had boosted foreign interest in them. He said that there is a great potential for future cooperation between Russia and Asian countries, as the Russian products are highly reliable and durable when used in tropical climates, which is why they earned their good reputation in Asia.