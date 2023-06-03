Biden signs bill on lifting US debt ceiling — White House

WASHINGTON, June 3. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden signed a bill on Saturday, which was earlier approved by Congress, to raise the US national debt ceiling, the White House said in a statement.

"On Saturday, June 3, 2023, the President signed into law <…> H.R. 3746, the ‘Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023’," the statement said.

The initiative, which, according to the US president, enables the country to prevent "an economic crisis and collapse," was approved by Congress on June 1, after being passed by the House of Representatives on May 31. The bill, which was negotiated by the White House and Republicans in Congress, provides for raising the US national debt ceiling until January 1, 2025. The bill agreed by the parties provides that in fiscal year 2024, $886 billion will be allocated for defense, $121 billion for veterans' medical care, and $637 billion for other non-defense programs.