South Korea, US, Japan to begin exchange information on DPRK’s missile launches this year

SEOUL, June 3. /TASS/. South Korea, the US and Japan will start real-time trilateral exchange of information about North Korea’s missile launches this year, South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-Sup said Saturday.

"Regarding the real-time sharing of North Korean missile warning data, we decided to connect the respective information sharing systems — one run between South Korea and the United States and the other between Japan and the United States — and operate the combined one within this year," he said, according to Yonhap.

A trilateral meeting between defense ministers of South Korea, the US and Japan took place on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue 2023 security conference in Singapore Saturday.

"While actively implementing the agreed-upon measures between the leaders of South Korea, the United States and Japan, the three countries agreed to elevate security cooperation to another level," Lee Jong-Sup said.

The defense minister pointed out that trilateral consultations at the working level are expected to begin shortly. The leaders of the tree countries agreed to establish a trilateral information exchange system during the summit in Cambodia in November last year.