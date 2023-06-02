Berlin aware of media reports about Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream blasts case

BERLIN, June 2. /TASS/. The German Cabinet is aware of the reports about a possible Ukrainian suspect in the blowups of Nord Stream gas pipelines but will not comment on them until the end of the investigation, Cabinet spokesperson Christiane Hoffman told reporters on Friday.

"We certainly have taken note of this publication. I request patience until the actual completion of the investigation," Hoffman said. "We have no position [on this matter] at the moment," she noted.

The Cabinet spokesperson did not comment on whether the topic of the possible Ukrainian suspect had been raised in talks between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and partners.

A spokesman of the German Office of General Prosecutor told TASS yesterday that German investigators carried out searches as part of their investigation into the sabotage acts on Nord Stream pipelines in Frankfurt (Oder). No official details are available.

A Ukrainian serviceman could have been among the possible participants in the sabotage at the Nord Stream gas pipelines but there is no confirmation that the authorities in Kiev were aware of this, the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper said on Thursday, citing its sources in investigative circles.

A 26 year-old Ukrainian serviceman from a town southeast of Kiev may have been one of the crewmembers of the Andromeda yacht [which might have been used to deliver explosives - TASS] and Investigators tracked him down because he presented a Romanian passport when renting the yacht, the newspaper said.