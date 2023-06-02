World to benefit from China-Russia partnership, Beijing seeks dialogue on Ukraine — envoy

BEIJING, June 2. /TASS/. The comprehensive partnership between Russia and China would benefit the entire world, as the Chinese authorities work toward resolving the Ukraine crisis through dialogue with all parties, including Russia, Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui said.

"The People’s Republic of China and Russia have been pursuing a comprehensive strategic partnership that would be in the best interests of both countries and their peoples and benefit the entire world," Li told a briefing at the China Public Diplomacy Association. "China is ready to work with all sides involved in efforts to find a political solution to the Ukraine crisis," he added.

According to Li, the relationship between China and Russia differs from the policy being pursued by certain countries who have been "fueling confrontation to impose bloc thinking globally." "The relations between China and Russia are based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, cooperation and mutual benefit; this is a relationship between two leading powers in a new era," the Chinese diplomat added.

The close ties being maintained by Beijing and Moscow are not aimed against third countries, he assured.