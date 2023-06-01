Developing states must be independent, don’t have to please others - Chinese diplomat

CAPE TOWN /South Africa/, June 1. /TASS/. Developing states must be independent, they don’t have to please anyone on the international arena, Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said during a press conference after the meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers in Cape Town Thursday.

"It is necessary to be independent. Developing countries and countries with emerging market - we are all equal members of the international community, we do not depend on anyone, we do not please anyone and do not threaten anyone. All our efforts are aimed at making the life of our people better," Ma Zhaoxu said.

According to the Chinese official, there are a number of states in the world that "seek to create small circles, to sever ties, to suppress and contain development of certain developing countries, including China."

"Effectively, they prevent other states from developing and engage in economic coercion. This contrasts sharply with solidarity and cooperation between our BRICS states," Ma Zhaoxu said.

"The final decision in our internal affairs is ours to make. No one is entitled to act as a mentor and no one can strip developing countries of their own development path," the Chinese diplomat said. He stated that developing countries have long history, rich traditions and culture.

"This is our confidence, wisdom and strength," he underscored.

According to the diplomat, developing states "are completely ready and able to make a proper contribution to the business of peace and global development.".