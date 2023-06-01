Russia informs Coordination Center about grain deal constraints — UN

UNITED NATIONS, June 1. /TASS/. Russia has notified the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul about the restriction in registering vessels with the destination in the port of Yuzhny until Russian ammonia export resumes, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said at the briefing on Thursday.

"The Russian Federation has informed the JCC of its decision to limit registrations for the port of Yuzhny as long as ammonia is not exported, and currently it's not," Dujarric said.

Three Ukrainian ports are taking part in the Black Sea Grain Initiative - Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhny.