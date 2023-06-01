Leaders from 47 nations to discuss security, energy at European summit in Moldova

CHISINAU, June 1. /TASS/. On Thursday, Moldova will host the second summit of the European Political Community (EPC), an EU-led platform established at the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron in 2022.

The summit will bring together 47 national leaders to discuss peace, security and energy, a high-profile EU official told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday.

According to a Brussels-based European diplomat, the summit, which is to be held in Bulboaca, a village outside of the Moldovan capital, Chisinau, is meant to send a signal to Moscow that the participants in the event are standing behind Moldova and demonstrating a united front amid the backdrop of the conflict in Ukraine.

Kirill Logvinov, Russia’s acting Permanent Representative to the EU, told TASS on Wednesday that the summit would be yet another attempt by Brussels to build an anti-Russian coalition and prevail upon other countries to join the campaign of sanctions against Russia.