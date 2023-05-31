US does training with Ukraine, but does not support attacks inside Russia — White House

WASHINGTON, June 1. /TASS/. The United States carries out military tabletop exercises with Ukraine to train its military operations, but does not support attacks inside Russia, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"We give them (Ukraine - TASS) equipment, we give them training. We give them advice and counsel. Heck, we even do tabletop exercises with them to help them plan out what they're going to do. But ultimately, [Ukraine’s] President Zelensky and his military commanders decide what they're going to do from a military perspective and they decide what they're going to do with the equipment that has been provided to them and that they now own," Kirby said.

"All that said, we have been very clear with the Ukrainians privately. We certainly have been clear publicly that we do not support attacks inside Russia. And we do not enable and we do not encourage attacks inside Russia," he added.