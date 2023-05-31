Macron offered Zelensky to host peace conference on Ukraine in Paris — report

NEW YORK, May 31. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron has offered his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky to host a conference on the conflict in Ukraine in Paris, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing European diplomats.

The report said Zelensky previously asked the French president to help him with building ties with such leaders as Chinese President Xi Jinping. An idea came up later to hold a peace conference. Macron offered to host the event in Paris, a proposal supported by Denmark and Sweden.

There isn’t a definite list of potential participants in the summit as yet, but European officials are seeking to engage Brazil, India, China, and other non-Western countries, according to the newspaper. European officials are working with Kiev to tweak the Ukrainian peace plan so it’s more acceptable to the aforementioned countries.

Zelensky presented a peace plan at the latest G20 summit. According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the proposal of the Kiev regime to hold a peace summit at the UN represented a publicity campaign by Washington.

In February, China proposed its own peace plan, with provisions including calls for a ceasefire, respect for the legitimate security interests of all countries and the settlement of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, many points of the Chinese peace plan can be used as a basis for settlement whenever the West and Kiev are ready.