Putin currently doesn’t plan to visit Turkey — source

ANKARA, May 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin currently doesn’t plan to travel to Turkey, a diplomatic source in Ankara said on Wednesday.

Turkish news media reports about a planned "special" visit to Turkey by the Russian president are inaccurate, the source said.

"It’s not currently on the agenda. Both presidents are in close contact and will decide themselves when such visit could take place," the source said.

Hande Firat, the chief of the Ankara office of the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet, said on the CNN Turk television channel that Putin would visit Turkey with a "separate and special visit" after the inauguration of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was reelected as Turkish president on May 28. She did not specify when the visit could take place.