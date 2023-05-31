Russian mission to UN says Kiev’s drone attack on Moscow aimed at civilians

UNITED NATIONS, May 31. /TASS/. The Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow and the Moscow Region was aimed exclusively at the civilian population, Russia’s permanent mission to the UN said.

UN Secretary-General’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Tuesday said, commenting on the attack, that the UN condemns "any attack on civilians and civilian infrastructure everywhere", but pointed out that "there is no comparison between the recent attacks in Moscow and the massive strikes that we are continuing seeing on Ukrainian cities." "For the information of the Office of the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General - Kiev's drone attack against the Russian capital was an act of terrorism that should be condemned properly at all levels," the Russian mission said in a statement on its Twitter page, "These attacks by Ukrainian forces appear to be directed exclusively against civilians."

Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow and the Moscow Region on Tuesday morning. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the attack involved eight unmanned aerial vehicles, five of which were shot down by the Pantsir-S missile system and the remaining three were suppressed by electronic warfare. Two people in Moscow sought medical attention for minor injuries. A number of buildings sustained minor damage.