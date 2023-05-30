IAEA chief proposes ZNPP protection principles, including ban on shelling

UNITED NATIONS, May 30. /TASS/. Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi put forward five principles aimed at protecting the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) during Tuesday’s session of the UN Security Council.

The list says there should be no attack of any kind from or against the plant, in particular targeting the reactors, spent fuel storage, other critical infrastructure, or personnel.

Besides, the ZNPP should not be used as storage or a base for heavy weapons (such as multiple rocket launchers, artillery systems and munitions, and tanks) or military personnel that could be used for an attack from the plant. Also, off-site power to the plant should not be put at risk.

In accordance with the IAEA chief’s initiative, all structures, systems and components essential to the safe and secure operation of ZNPP should be protected from attacks or acts of sabotage.

"No action should be taken that undermines these principles," Grossi said.