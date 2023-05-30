British foreign secretary justifies Ukraine’s drone attack on Moscow

LONDON, May 30. /TASS/. Ukraine has the right to stage attacks against Russia beyond its borders, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Tuesday, commenting on the drone attack on Moscow.

"I wouldn't speculate about the nature of the attack. Ukraine has the legitimate right to defend itself. It has the legitimate right to do so within its own borders of course, but it does also have the right to project force beyond its borders to undermine Russia's ability to project force into Ukraine itself," he said at a joint news conference with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna in Estonia.

Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow and the Moscow Region on Tuesday morning. According to the Russian defense ministry, the attack involved eight drones. Five of them were downed and the remaining three were suppressed by electronic warfare means. Two people in Moscow sought medical assistance with minor injuries. Several buildings sustained minor damage.