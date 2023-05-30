US creating ‘free Syria army’ near Raqqa to destabilize country — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, May 30. /TASS/. The United States has begun creating a "free Syria army" near the Syrian city of Raqqa so that they can use militants to destabilize the country, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

"We would like to once again point to the United States’ destructive policy. It looks like it is not enough for the US to simply supply weapons to illegal armed groups they created in al-Tanf and on the Euphrates eastern bank," he said at a United Nations Security Council meeting. "According to our data, Washington has begun to create a free Syria army near Raqqa out of local Arab tribes, Islamic State (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) militants and other terrorist organizations."

The Russian diplomat stressed that these steps are obviously a vehicle to use these militants against Syria’s legitimate authorities and destabilize the situation in the country.