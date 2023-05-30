West may start ‘war of words’ at UNSC meeting on ZNPP — Rosenergoatom

MELITOPOL, May 30. /TASS/. The countries of the collective West at the UN Security Council’s meeting on the safety of the Zaporozhye NPP on Tuesday may start a "war of words " in order to discredit Russia, Renat Karchaa, an adviser to Rosenergoatom's CEO, told TASS, adding that in the current situation it was very difficult to predict the outcome.

The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. US East Coast time (10 p.m. Moscow time). Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, will voice the principles of maintaining safety at the Zaporozhye NPP.

"It is very difficult to make forecasts in this situation. It is highly probable that at the UN Security Council’s meeting the countries that are unfriendly to us will try indulge in their favorite war of words with the aim of making unfounded and unsubstantiated accusations against Russia. They will surely steer the discussion away from the main subject," he said.

Karchaa stated that the UN had long ceased to be a platform where constructive solutions are worked out.

"Unfortunately, everything goes the destructive way because the collective West has one aim - to multiply Russia by zero," Karchaa added.

The Security Council’s meeting will be chaired by Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. As the Swiss government said earlier, representatives from Ukraine will also be there.

Earlier, The Washington Post reported that Grossi had prepared a five-point plan: a ban on the deployment of heavy military equipment and servicemen at the ZNPP, a ban on fire from and toward the power plant, security, protection of all external power lines and control of compliance with these principles.