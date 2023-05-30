Erdogan’s ruling alliance gets 323 seats in 600-seat Turkish parliament — voting results

ANKARA, May 30. /TASS/. Turkey’s People’s Alliance led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party has won 323 seats in the 600-seat Turkish parliament, President of the Supreme Election Council Ahmet Yener said on Tuesday announcing the final results of the parliamentary elections.

"All challenges were considered and a decision has been made. The final results of May 14 election to the parliament of the 28th convocation have been endorsed by the Council and referred for publishing in the official newspaper. The Justice and Development Party gets 268 sears, the New Welfare Party - five seats, the Nationalist Movement Party - 50 seats (these parties form the alliance - TASS). The Republican People’s Party will have 169 sears, the Good Party - 43 seats," he told the local television.

The Workers’ Party gets four seats, the Party of Greens, whose party list included candidates from the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, takes 61 seats.

The voter turnout was 87.05%.

Under Turkey’s law, the parliament meets on the third day after the publication of final election results. So, its first session is expected on June 2.